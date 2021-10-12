Expand / Collapse search

49th and North shooting: Milwaukee police seek to ID, locate suspects

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects wanted in a shooting that happened near 49th and North on Wednesday, July 28.

Officials say the suspects fired shots around 2:30 a.m. on that date – and subsequently struck a victim before fleeing.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American, 16-20 years old,  5'7" - 5'10" tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, Gucci belt buckle, black pants with a white stripe down the sides, and black shoes. He was armed with a gun. 

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, 16-20 years old,  5'7" - 5'10" tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants, and black shoes. He was armed with a gun. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

