49th and Hadley shooting; appears to be result of argument

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, Aug. 18 near 49th and Hadley. It happened around 10 p.m.

The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a superficial injury. The victim was treated for his injury on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an ongoing argument and are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.