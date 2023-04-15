48th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 48th and Center on Saturday morning, April 15.

Milwaukee police said the shooting took place around 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

