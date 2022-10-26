48th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes tree, 3 teens hurt

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a serious vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 48th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 5:40 p.m.

Police say a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on W. Good Hope Road at a high rate of speed when it collided with a tree. There were three juveniles inside the vehicle. One juvenile was 14 years of age. The other two juveniles were 15 years of age.

The juveniles were taken to the hospital. Their condition is critical.

48th and Good Hope crash, Milwaukee

The 2018 Hyundai was listed as stolen out of Wauwatosa.

This incident was not the result of a police pursuit.

This investigation is ongoing.