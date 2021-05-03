Expand / Collapse search

47th and Center shooting: Man wounded, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for suspects following a shooting near 47th and Center on Monday, May 3.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. A 24-year-old man was struck by the gunfire -- and wounded. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

