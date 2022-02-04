Expand / Collapse search

46th and Fairmount shooting: Man wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:16AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Feb. near 46th and Fairmount. It happened around 9:30 p.m. 

Police say the victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and presented himself at a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be gambling and argument related.  

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect in relation to the shooting.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Rufus King HS; student walkout planned in protest of gun violence
article

Rufus King HS; student walkout planned in protest of gun violence

Students at Rufus King High School are planning a walkout Friday at 2:45 p.m.

Warming Great Lakes: Scientists race to gather winter data
article

Warming Great Lakes: Scientists race to gather winter data

What's happening in the Great Lakes during those long, frigid months when they're often covered partially or completely with ice?

Couture crane up on Milwaukee's lakefront

There is a new structure going up along Milwaukee's lakefront – a massive crane. It will be used to build the Couture high-rise.