46th and Fairmount shooting: Man wounded, suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Feb. near 46th and Fairmount. It happened around 9:30 p.m.
Police say the victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and presented himself at a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be gambling and argument related.
Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect in relation to the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
