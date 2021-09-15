45th and Hampton shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

article

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in a shooting that happened near 45th and Hampton on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 14.

Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. – where they found a 20-year-old Milwaukee man had suffered a non-fatal gunshot injury. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shooting near 45th and Hampton, Milwaukee