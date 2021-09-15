Expand / Collapse search

45th and Hampton shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Shooting near 45th and Hampton, Milwaukee article

Shooting near 45th and Hampton, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in a shooting that happened near 45th and Hampton on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 14.

Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. – where they found a 20-year-old Milwaukee man had suffered a non-fatal gunshot injury. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shooting near 45th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Shooting near 45th and Hampton, Milwaukee

First Lady Jill Biden Milwaukee visit; stopping at elementary school
article

First Lady Jill Biden Milwaukee visit; stopping at elementary school

First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15.

Milwaukee family without gas, August storm damage causing problem
article

Milwaukee family without gas, August storm damage causing problem

Severe storm damage messes were cleaned up for most but not all. For one Milwaukee family, the damage is still causing major problems.

Parents pack Elmbrook school board mask meeting

Just a couple of weeks into the new school year, districts are still having heated debates about what their classrooms should look like. Even the possibility of requiring masks leading to a packed meeting in Elm Grove