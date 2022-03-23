44th and Villard: Milwaukee woman shot while sitting in vehicle

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, March 23 near 44th and Villard. It happened at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire while in her vehicle. She presented herself to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

