44-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

Police are investigating a hit and run that happened near S. 17th and W. Rogers Street on Saturday around 12:15 p.m.

A Pedestrian was crossing the street when a vehicle struck him. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The vehicle was later located unoccupied.

The pedestrian, a 44-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital and in stable condition.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7222 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.