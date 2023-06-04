UPAF Ride for the Arts: Bike the Hoan Bridge

Hundreds of lucky bike riders rode over the Hoan Bridge for the 43rd annual United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) Ride for the Arts on Sunday, June 4.

"We've been doing this down for the past 43 years, and it's become a tradition for so many cyclists each year," said UPAF President Patrick Rath.

"I think this is my 10th time doing it," said rider Joseph Ross.

Many riders, like Ross, come back year after year.

"The community enjoys doing it and just a fun event, and there's beer at the end," said Ross. "Of course, beer's good motivation at the end, but it's really the support."

That support goes a long way.

"With those funds, we create great access, so one out of five performances are free and open to the public that we experience each year," said Rath.

Funds raised at the Ride for the Arts get put back into dozens of organizations.

"Many of those great activities, your experiences, because it's important that's driven through the United Performing Arts Fund," said Rath.

From downtown Milwaukee to Cudahy and back again, the course followed Interstate 794 bike Lincoln Memorial Drive and offered scenic views that go beyond the iconic Hoan Bridge for riders of all ages and abilities. The ride was completely closed to car traffic in both directions and free of traffic lights. Additionally, this year’s start and finish line party returned to Maier Festival Park for the first time since 2019.

The ride was the largest single fundraiser of the year for the United Performing Arts Fund. You can donate and learn more about the event online.