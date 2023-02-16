42nd and Sheridan shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 42nd and Sheridan on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his wounds.

Police said the shooting is domestic violence related and are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.