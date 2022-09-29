41st and Meinecke shooting; Milwaukee teen wounded

article

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and wounded near 41st and Meinecke on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Teen shot near 41st and Meinecke, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nobody is in custody.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.