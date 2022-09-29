41st and Meinecke shooting; Milwaukee teen wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and wounded near 41st and Meinecke on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29.
Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.
The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Teen shot near 41st and Meinecke, Milwaukee
Nobody is in custody.
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
Teen shot near 41st and Meinecke, Milwaukee