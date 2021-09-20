41st and Florist collision: Milwaukee police arrest 15-year-old

article

Police arrested a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy after a collision at 41st and Florist Avenue late on Monday morning, Sept. 20.

Officials say the teen was driving a stolen vehicle, spotted police, and fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle's driver disregarded a stop sign and collided with another vehicle prior to officers attempting a stop. The suspect fled on foot but was later apprehended after a foot pursuit.

The suspect, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy, suffered non-fatal injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and then arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries. He was also taken to a hospital for treatment.