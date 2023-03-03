40th and Galena arson: Milwaukee police seek person who started fire

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a person who intentionally set a house on fire near 40th and Galena early Friday, March 3.

Officials say they were called to home shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

Nobody was hurt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.