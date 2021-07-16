40th and North shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 40th and W. North Avenue on Friday morning, July 16.

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. and stemmed from an argument, police say.

The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.