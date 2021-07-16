40th and North shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

article
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 40th and W. North Avenue on Friday morning, July 16.
The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. and stemmed from an argument, police say.
The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
