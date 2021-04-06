$40K grant from Harley-Davidson backs Hunger Task Force Mobile Market

article

The Hunger Task Force announced on Tuesday, April 6 that Harley-Davidson is continuing its support of the organization with a $40,000 grant to support the Mobile Market in Milwaukee’s near west side.

A news release says the grant will offer shoppers a 50% discount on all food purchases made at the Mobile Market at four market locations in Harley-Davidson’s neighborhood.

Harley-Davidson’s support will provide the discount to shoppers of the Mobile Market through August 2021 at the following locations:

Washington Park, 4420 W. Vliet Street on Tuesday, April 6 (9:30 – 11 a.m.)

College Court, 3334 W. Highland Boulevard on Monday, April 12 (1:30 – 3 p.m.)

Highland Gardens, 1818 W. Juneau Avenue on Wednesday, April 14 (11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Penfield Children’s Center, 833 N. 26th Street on Tuesday, April 27 (11 am – 12:30 pm)

The Hunger Task Force release says Mobile Market locations are open to everyone, not just residents of the Near West Side. Shoppers will receive a coupon valid for 50% off their entire Mobile Market purchase.