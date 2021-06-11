Expand / Collapse search

4 shot, wounded in Milwaukee, no arrests made: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday night, June 10. Four people were injured, one seriously, as a result of the shootings. 

The first shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. near 53rd and Burleigh. Police say the victim, a 26-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. At the time of the call, it was thought that the victim only had injuries from broken glass.  It was later discovered at a hospital that he sustained a gunshot wound.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.  Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near at an unknown location in the city. Police say the victim, a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.  Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

The third shooting happened around 10:38 p.m. near 22nd and Hadley. The victim, a 29-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.  The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.  Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The fourth shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near Howell and Layton. The victim, a 25-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained a non-life threatening injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital.  The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.  Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Milwaukee parking enforcement officer spit on, threatened

Milwaukee parking enforcement officers are being called out daily for complaints of cars parked illegally on the street. Early Thursday morning, once such call took a scary turn.