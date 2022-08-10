4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating four shootings that happened between Tuesday night, Aug. 9 and Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

41st and Hadley

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 9, at approximately 9:03 p.m. near 41st and Hadley. The victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was in her home when rounds entered her residence from the exterior. She was transported to a local hospital where she is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

88th and Hampton

Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at approximately 1:30 a.m. near 88th and Hampton Avenue. The victim, a 74-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was in his home when rounds entered his residence from the exterior. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

71st and Carmen

Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at approximately 1:50 a.m. near 71st Street and Carmen Avenue. The victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was transported to a local hospital where she is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

35th and Concordia

Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at approximately 2:46 a.m. near 35th Street and Concordia Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He presented at a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.