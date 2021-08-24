4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 dead, 1 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, Aug. 23. Four people are dead and one wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. near 45th and Hadley. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman, was located in the area suffering from fatal gunshot injuries. This shooting is the result of an ongoing argument. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. near 21st and Congress. The homicide victim is a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, who arrived at a local hospital suffering from fatal gunshot injuries. The second shooting victim is an 18-year-old Milwaukee man who was transported to a local hospital for a non-fatal gunshot injury.

This shooting is the result of a shoot-out between both victims. Milwaukee police have the non-fatal shooting victim in police custody.

The third shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. near 36th and Hadley. The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was located in the area suffering from fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The fourth shooting happened around 11:35 p.m. near 21st and Meinecke. The victim is a male who has not been identified – he was located in the area suffering from fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.