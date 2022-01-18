4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 men, 1 woman wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened between Monday night, Jan. 17 and Tuesday morning, Jan. 18. Three men and one woman were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 50th and Hampton. Police say the victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.

The second shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 35th and Burleigh. Police say the victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.

The third shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained two gunshot wounds and presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The location and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.

The fourth shooting happened around 3 a.m. The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a single gunshot wound and presented herself to a local hospital where she is expected to survive. The location and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.