4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 3 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday night, Aug. 29 and Monday morning, Aug. 30. One person is dead and three are wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. near 25th and Auer. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained a non-life threatening injury. The victim arrived at a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects at this time.

The second shooting happened around 10:26 p.m. near Villard and Fond du Lac. The victim, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained a serious gunshot injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an attempted robbery. Milwaukee police have a suspect in custody.

The third shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. near Appleton and Lancaster. The victim was found at a different location and appears to be between 18-23 years old. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects at this time.

The fourth shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. near 64th and Florist. The victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be two groups shooting at each other and the victim gets caught in the crossfire. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects at this time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.