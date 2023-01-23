4 separate Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 5 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened Sunday, Jan. 22.

18th and Grant

A double shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near 18th and Grant. A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 16-year-old Milwaukee girl refused medical treatment that was available at the scene. She is also expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Singer Circle and Humboldt

Around 5:45 p.m. a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

30th and Vliet

This shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

30th and Vliet shooting, Milwaukee

22nd and Center

Around 10:45 p.m. a 14-year-old boy was shot near 22nd and Center. He was taken the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.