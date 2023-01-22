19th and Teutonia shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Teutonia on Sunday morning, Jan. 22.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal wounds.

Milwaukee Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414- 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.