Milwaukee man fatally shot near McKinley and Vliet

article

A Milwaukee man, 46, died at the scene of a shooting near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.