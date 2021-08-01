4 hurt in 3 Milwaukee shootings

Four people were hurt in three separate shootings Sunday, Aug. 1 in Milwaukee.

The first happened around 4 p.m. near 28th and Fond du Lac. Police said a 35-year-old man was shot and wounded. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were called to 36th and Locust, where a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and wounded. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Around 6:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, were shot and wounded near 62nd and Custer. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection with these crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.