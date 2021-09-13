39th and Silver Spring death investigation

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a death incident that happened near 39th and Silver Spring on Monday, Sept. 13.

Officers responded to the area around 8:30 a.m. – and observed a body of an unidentified male with no obvious signs of trauma.

Officials say the body was conveyed to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Death investigation near 39th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee