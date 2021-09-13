Expand / Collapse search

39th and Silver Spring death investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Death investigation near 39th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee article

Death investigation near 39th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a death incident that happened near 39th and Silver Spring on Monday, Sept. 13.

Officers responded to the area around 8:30 a.m. – and observed a body of an unidentified male with no obvious signs of trauma. 

Officials say the body was conveyed to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Death investigation near 39th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

Death investigation near 39th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

Boy struck by projectile on playground remains in coma
article

Boy struck by projectile on playground remains in coma

A 6-year-old boy who was struck in the head by a projectile while on the playground at his school in Kenosha County remains in critical condition and in a medically-induced coma following brain surgery, according to relatives.

Suzanne Spencer is back; explains where she has been for 6 weeks
article

Suzanne Spencer is back; explains where she has been for 6 weeks

Suzanne Spencer is back! If you're been wondering where she has been, you are not alone.

Brown Deer couple hurt in wrong-way crash, struck by drunk driver

A Brown Deer couple is lucky to be alive after surviving a wrong-way crash in August; their message: Please don’t drink and drive.