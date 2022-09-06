39th and Chambers shooting; man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, Sept. 5 near 39th and Chambers. It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m.

A 20-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.