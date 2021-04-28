39th and Burleigh shots fired; police say several vehicles struck

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near 39th and Burleigh early Wednesday, April 28.

Officials say suspects fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Several vehicles were struck by gunfire. But no injuries were reported.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.