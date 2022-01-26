38th and Capitol crash; Milwaukee man hurt in collision with tree

article

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man is recovering from injuries suffered after he crashed his SUV into a tree near 38th and Capitol Drive on Tuesday evening, Jan. 25.

The wreck happened just after 6 p.m.

Officials say the vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with a tree.

Crash near 38th and Capitol, Milwaukee

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. He sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.