38th and Capitol crash; Milwaukee man hurt in collision with tree

article
Crash near 38th and Capitol, Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man is recovering from injuries suffered after he crashed his SUV into a tree near 38th and Capitol Drive on Tuesday evening, Jan. 25.
The wreck happened just after 6 p.m.
Officials say the vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with a tree.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Crash near 38th and Capitol, Milwaukee
The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. He sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded after a traffic stop that led to a foot pursuit near 68th and Adler in Milwaukee early Wednesday, Jan. 26.
A 23-year-old Milwaukee man faces criminal charges for allegedly recording a teenage girl changing clothes without her knowing – with his cellphone.
Whitefish Bay police are asking for help to identify and locate two women and a man suspected of a pickpocket theft at the Sendik's store on Monday, Jan. 24.
Milwaukee Tandem gifted, 1700 Pull Up soul food chef takes over
Caitlin Cullen and The Tandem gave away meals during the coronavirus pandemic, and now, she's giving away her restaurant to Rosetta Bond, a recent culinary graduate currently operating 1700 Pull Up out of her home.