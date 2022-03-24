Expand / Collapse search

38th and Wright homicide: Man shot, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:22AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Homicide near 38th and Wright in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday, March 23 near 38th and Wright. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. 

Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and transported to the hospital, where he later died.  

Detectives are investigating what led up to the incident and suspects are being sought.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

MCTS bus crashes into tree near Good Hope and Teutonia
article

MCTS bus crashes into tree near Good Hope and Teutonia

An MCTS bus crashed into a tree on Milwaukee's north side near Good Hope and Teutonia on Wednesday afternoon, March 23.

Milwaukee apartment fire near 92nd and Silver Spring, 1 rescued
article

Milwaukee apartment fire near 92nd and Silver Spring, 1 rescued

Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on Milwaukee's northwest side Wednesday afternoon near 92nd and Silver Spring.

Milwaukee police officer charged with fraud

A Milwaukee police officer is accused of defrauding the city out of more than $3,000.