38th and Wright homicide: Man shot, suspects sought

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday, March 23 near 38th and Wright. It happened shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the incident and suspects are being sought.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.