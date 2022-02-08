38th and Chambers shooting: Milwaukee teen wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 8 near 38th and Chambers. It happened at approximately 2:40 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee teenager, sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital by family. The victim is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be argument related. The victim does not appear to have been the intended target.

A known suspect is in custody and charges are expected to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.