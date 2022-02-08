Expand / Collapse search

38th and Chambers shooting: Milwaukee teen wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:57AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 8 near 38th and Chambers. It happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. 

Police say the victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee teenager, sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital by family.  The victim is expected to survive. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be argument related.  The victim does not appear to have been the intended target.  

A known suspect is in custody and charges are expected to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Milwaukee Rufus King shooting, MPS responds to parent frustrations
article

Milwaukee Rufus King shooting, MPS responds to parent frustrations

Leaders of Milwaukee Public Schools took part in a town hall at Rufus King High School after five people were shot outside a basketball game. Parents said they're frustrated with what they call a lack of communication from school staff.

Donate blood to Red Cross, get Amazon gift card
article

Donate blood to Red Cross, get Amazon gift card

As severe winter storms continue to move through the country, the American Red Cross asks members of the community to schedule the earliest-available blood or platelet donation appointments in their area once it is safe to give.

Woman accused of setting fire at her mother's Waukesha apartment

A 29-year-old West Bend woman faces multiple charges for allegedly setting a fire at her mother's apartment building in Waukesha.