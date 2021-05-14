37th and Ruby shooting: Police say 69-year-old man wounded

A 69-year-old Milwaukee man suffered multiple injuries after being shot near 37th and Ruby on Friday morning, May 14, police say.

Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. He remains in stable condition.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

