37th and Meinecke shooting: Milwaukee police say 5 people wounded

Milwaukee police say five people were wounded in a shooting incident near 37th and Meinecke on Thursday night, Oct. 7.

Shortly before 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 37th and Meinecke to investigate a property damage complaint. They heard multiple gunshots fired in the area – and relocated to investigate this incident.

Officials say a 30-year-old male officer with four years of experience encountered a suspect – and gunfire was exchanged. The suspect fled. A weapon was recovered.

After officers secured the scene, they found four shooting victims at a residence near 37th and Meinecke – an 18-year-old female, a 25-year-old female, a 65-year-old male, and a 19-year-old male. All four were taken to the hospital – their conditions are unknown at this time.

About 30 minutes after the initial shooting incident, a fifth shooting victim -- a 20-year-old male -- arrived at a nearby hospital.

Milwaukee police say it is not known at this time if the initial officer's gunfire struck anyone.

No officers were injured in this incident – and the 30-year-old officer will be placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team was dispatched to the scene. The Oak Creek Police Department will be the lead investigating agency.

Officials say it is important to note this is a confirmed officer-involved shooting.