37th and Galena homicide: Milwaukee woman dead, suspect sought

article

A 42-year-old Milwaukee was found dead in a vacant lot near 37th and Galena on Monday morning, Feb. 7, police say.

Officials say the woman's body was found around 7:40 a.m. The cause of death is under investigation, but officials say the victim suffered blunt force trauma injuries.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect or suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.