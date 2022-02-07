Expand / Collapse search

37th and Galena homicide: Milwaukee woman dead, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A 42-year-old Milwaukee was found dead in a vacant lot near 37th and Galena on Monday morning, Feb. 7, police say.

Officials say the woman's body was found around 7:40 a.m. The cause of death is under investigation, but officials say the victim suffered blunt force trauma injuries.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect or suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

