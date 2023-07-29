36th and Fond du Lac shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 36th and Fond du Lac on Friday night, July 28.
Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
After the shooting, police followed a vehicle to 40th and Chambers and took a 44-year-old Milwaukee man into custody regarding the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.