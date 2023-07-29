36th and Fond du Lac shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 36th and Fond du Lac on Friday night, July 28.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

After the shooting, police followed a vehicle to 40th and Chambers and took a 44-year-old Milwaukee man into custody regarding the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.