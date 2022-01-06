36th and Clarke shooting: Woman dead, teen wounded
Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 36th and Clarke on Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal injuries. A 14-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The shooting is domestic violence-related.
Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
