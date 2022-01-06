36th and Clarke shooting: Woman dead, teen wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 36th and Clarke on Thursday morning, Jan. 6.

Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal injuries. A 14-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is domestic violence-related.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

