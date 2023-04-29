35th and Concordia shooting; Milwaukee woman wounded

A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 35th and Concordia on Saturday morning, April 29.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m.

The victim arrived at District 7 with A non-fatal wound. Officials said she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.