35th and Concordia shooting; Milwaukee woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 35th and Concordia on Saturday morning, April 29.
Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m.
The victim arrived at District 7 with A non-fatal wound. Officials said she was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.