35th and Wright house fire, investigated as arson

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that broke out near 35th and Wright early Saturday morning, Jan. 15. 

All occupants made it out of the home safely, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. 

The Red Cross has been called to assist three individuals.

An investigation is underway with speculation of arson.

This is a developing story.

