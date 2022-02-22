35th and Pierce fatal shooting: Man dead, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, Feb. 21 near 35th and Pierce. It happened at approximately 11:10 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died as a result of his injuries after being transported to a local Hospital.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation and Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspect(s) at this time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.