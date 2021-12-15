Expand / Collapse search

35th and Burleigh shooting: Man wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 14 near 35th and Burleigh. It happened at approximately 10 p.m.

The victim, an 18-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered a single gunshot wound and presented himself to a local hospital.  The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.  

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

