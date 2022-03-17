34th and Wright shooting: Milwaukee police investigate

article
Shooting investigation near 34th and Wright, Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 34th and Wright.
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Shooting investigation near 34th and Wright, Milwaukee
Shooting investigation near 34th and Wright, Milwaukee
Shooting investigation near 34th and Wright, Milwaukee
A Milwaukee County judge is sentencing Jordan Jones on Thursday, March 17 for the hit-and-run crash that killed Marquette University Dean Joe Daniels in February 2020.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed the deaths of three children under the age of 18 due to complications from influenza.
A FOX News report confirms the Republican National Convention's site selection committee has whittled to two the number of cities it is considering to host the 2024 convention. Those two cities are Milwaukee and Nashville.