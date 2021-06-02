34th & Wright double shooting; man, woman injured

article

Two people were shot and injured on Milwaukee's north side Wednesday, June 2.

The victims, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man and a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, were struck near 34th and Wright just before 5 p.m.

Milwaukee police said the victims' injuries were non-life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

