33rd and Senator shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Shooting scene near 33rd and Senator, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect following a shooting near 33rd and Senator Avenue on Monday evening, March 7.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. A 30-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

