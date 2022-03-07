33rd and Senator shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

article

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect following a shooting near 33rd and Senator Avenue on Monday evening, March 7.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. A 30-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

