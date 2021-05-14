33rd and Madison shooting: Teens wounded, police investigating

Milwaukee police say two teens were shot and wounded near 33rd and Madison on the city's south side Friday, May 14.

Officials tell FOX6 News a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the back – and a 14-year-old suffered was grazed in the arm.

Shooting near 33rd and Madison, Milwaukee

A red sedan in the are has numerous bullet holes – and there are evidence markers on the ground near the vehicle.

At this time, nobody is in police custody.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Shooting near 33rd and Madison, Milwaukee