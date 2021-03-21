Expand / Collapse search

32-year-old woman shot near Teutonia and Wright

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Wright Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

The 32-year-old female victim got into an argument with the subject which ended with the subject shooting the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

