31st and Lisbon shooting: Milwaukee police seek to ID suspect

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a shooting that occurred near 31st and Libson on Wednesday, July 14.

Officials say shortly after 10 a.m., the suspect punched and fired a shot subsequently striking a victim. He then fled.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, in his 20s, 5'9"-5'10"tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored short sleeve shirt, a black hat with a white logo, and blue and white pajama pants. He was armed with a handgun. The suspect fled in a black 4-door Honda Accord, officials said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.