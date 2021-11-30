31st and Lancaster shooting; man wounded during attempted carjacking

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 29 near 31st Street and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot while attempting to confront two subjects who were attempting to steal his girlfriend’s Hyundai Sonata.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle and took himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in relation to the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.