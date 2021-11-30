Expand / Collapse search

31st and Lancaster shooting; man wounded during attempted carjacking

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:30AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 29 near 31st Street and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 6:20 p.m. 

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot while attempting to confront two subjects who were attempting to steal his girlfriend’s Hyundai Sonata. 

He suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle and took himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.   

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in relation to the shooting.  Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

COVID concern: Bay View Montessori School's Upper Campus goes virtual
article

COVID concern: Bay View Montessori School's Upper Campus goes virtual

Bay View Montessori School's Upper Campus will move to virtual learning on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and return to in-person learning on Friday, Dec. 10.

West Allis mother's body found, family seeks answers
article

West Allis mother's body found, family seeks answers

Loved ones say a mother of two found dead in West Allis had recently become homeless and was working to get her life back on track. They want answers as to how and why she died.

Parade suspect in Milwaukee Co. court Tuesday on previous charges

39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged on Nov. 5 after prosecutors say he ran over the mother of his child with his SUV.