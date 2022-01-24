Expand / Collapse search

30th and Pierce shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 30th and Pierce on the city's south side early on Monday, Jan. 24, police say.

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Milwaukee police say they are seeking unknown suspects.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

