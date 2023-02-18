Expand / Collapse search

30th and Pierce homicide, Milwaukee man dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Homicide near 30th and Pierce

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was killed near 30th and Pierce on Friday, Feb. 17.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim died of his wounds at the scene.

Milwaukee police are looking for the killer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 