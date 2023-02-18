30th and Pierce homicide, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was killed near 30th and Pierce on Friday, Feb. 17.
Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim died of his wounds at the scene.
Milwaukee police are looking for the killer.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.