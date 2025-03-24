30th and Galena death, Milwaukee police homicide unit investigating

article

The Milwaukee Police Department's homicide unit is investigating a death from Friday, March 21, 2025.

Death investigation

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, the person who died was identified as 36-year-old Baw Wah, and the preliminary manner of death was listed as homicide.

The Milwaukee Police Department says its homicide unit is investigating, but noted that foul play is not suspected at this time.

Original reporting from Friday

The backstory:

A death investigation is underway in Milwaukee on Friday morning, March 21.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner tells FOX6 News they were called out to the area near 30th and Galena.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the body was found after a fire was extinguished under a bridge.